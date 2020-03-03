Jio, Airtel & Vodafone Idea Pay Deferred Spectrum Dues to Govt

Troubled Vodafone Idea on Tuesday paid about Rs 3,043 crore to the telecom department towards deferred spectrum dues, sources said. Along with Vodafone, Bharti Airtel has made the payment of Rs 1,950 crore to the telecom department while Reliance Jio paid Rs 1,053 crore for their remaining sum of the spectrum dues.

Deferred spectrum dues are essentially instalment payments that are made by telcos for airwaves bought in past auctions. The move assumes significance as Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has been under financial pressure and is confronted with AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) liabilities of over Rs 53,000 crore.

VIL has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore in two tranches towards its AGR liabilities.