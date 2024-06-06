Airtel Recharge Plans for T20 World Cup 2024: Benefits, Offers, Validity & More

1. Rs 499 Plan (Prepaid): 3 GB high speed data, free subscription to Disney+Hotstar for 3 months, free access to 20 OTTs on Airtel Xstream Play. The validity is 28 days.

2. Rs 839 Plan (Prepaid): 2GB high speed data per day, free subscription to Disney+Hotstar for 3 months, free access to 20 OTTs on Airtel Xstream Play. The validity is 84 days.

3. Rs 3,359 Annual Plan (Prepaid): 2.5 GB of data per day, free subscription to Disney+Hotstar with access to OTT platforms on the Xstream app. The validity is 1 year.

4. Rs 499 Plan (Postpaid): 75GB high speed data, access to 20 OTT platforms on Xstream App, and one year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app.

5. Rs 599 Plan (Postpaid): 75GB data with one 30GB add-ons, access to 20 OTT platforms on Xstream App, and one year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app.

6. Rs 999 Plan (Postpaid): 100 GB high speed data with 3 add-ons, one year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app, and unlimited access to all the OTT platforms on Xstream App.