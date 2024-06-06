Airtel Recharge Plans for T20 World Cup 2024: Benefits, Offers, Validity & More

Airtel T20 World Cup 2024 Recharge Plans: Airtel, one of the top telecommunication providers in India has launched some amazing recharge plans for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. These plans were introduced keeping in view the enthusiasm of all the cricket lovers in the country. As per the recently unveiled Airtel T20 World Cup 2024 recharge plans, users will be able to enjoy a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for a period of three months. Hotstar is the official streaming platform for T20 World Cup 2024.
The new Airtel T20 World Cup 2024 recharge plans are applicable to all services, including prepaid, postpaid, Airtel Digital TV, international roaming, home broadband, and more. The prepaid plan starts at Rs 499 with a validity of 28 days. This offer provides high-speed 3GB data, free subscription to Hotstar for 90 days, and free access to 20 OTTs on Airtel Xstream Play.
List of Airtel T20 World Cup 2024 Recharge Plans: Prepaid and Postpaid
1. Rs 499 Plan (Prepaid): 3 GB high speed data, free subscription to Disney+Hotstar for 3 months, free access to 20 OTTs on Airtel Xstream Play. The validity is 28 days.
2. Rs 839 Plan (Prepaid): 2GB high speed data per day, free subscription to Disney+Hotstar for 3 months, free access to 20 OTTs on Airtel Xstream Play. The validity is 84 days.
3. Rs 3,359 Annual Plan (Prepaid): 2.5 GB of data per day, free subscription to Disney+Hotstar with access to OTT platforms on the Xstream app. The validity is 1 year.
4. Rs 499 Plan (Postpaid): 75GB high speed data, access to 20 OTT platforms on Xstream App, and one year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app.
5. Rs 599 Plan (Postpaid): 75GB data with one 30GB add-ons, access to 20 OTT platforms on Xstream App, and one year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app.
6. Rs 999 Plan (Postpaid): 100 GB high speed data with 3 add-ons, one year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app, and unlimited access to all the OTT platforms on Xstream App.
Airtel T20 World Cup 2024 Home Internet Plans
Besides above mentioned plans, Airtel users can take advantage of different home internet plans. Some of these plans are at prices of Rs 999, Rs 1,498, and Rs 3,999. All these plans offer different data plans along with unlimited Disney+ Hotstar subscription and access to OTT platforms on Airtel Xstream App.
Airtel T20 World Cup 2024 Roaming Plans
To make the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 experience unforgettable, Airtel offers some amazing roaming plans for users travelling to US and Canada. The roaming plan starts at a price of Rs 133 per day and has an in-flight connectivity. This is the most affordable plan compared to the ones offered by in-country telecommunication companies.
