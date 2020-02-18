Airtel Hikes Monthly Charges for Taking Add-On Postpaid Number

After dolling out freebies and discounts, it’s probably high time the Indian telecom operators start at looking way to make money from users. And while the phone bills have marginally increased for people, the telcos have started cutting down the benefits offered to them.

Which is why if you’re an Airtel user with a postpaid number, and had signed up for an additional number by paying Rs 199 per month, this amount has now reportedly been increased. According to a TelecomTalk report, the telco is now charging Rs 249 per month, which is a Rs 50 increase on its previous charges.

The users on Airtel network using this service are being notified this week, and will have to pay the additional sum to continue using the add-on number.