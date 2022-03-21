Airtel NET Balance Checking Methods: How To Check Data Balance

Checking Airtel NET balance via USSD code does not require the person to download any app.

Dial *121# and enter the number 5 to check your Airtel 3G/4G net balance.

All three Airtel NET balance checking methods are extremely simple and convenient. Anybody can follow these steps and check their data balance on their own.

Airtel users can also recharge their phones with the help of the Airtel app at home.