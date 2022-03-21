Airtel NET Balance Checking Methods: How To Check Data Balance
Airtel NET Balance Checking: Here are the three main ways to check your Airtel data usage.
Bharti Airtel Limited, popularly known as Airtel is an Indian company that provides global telecommunications services.
Airtel also operates in more than a dozen countries and in channel islands. The Indian company provides online recharge services for its prepaid, post-paid, broadband, DTH plans in India.
Airtel users can recharge their accounts and check their balance without visiting a recharge shop.
They can check both – data and net balance – anywhere they want without wasting time in finding a shop.
If you are an Airtel customer, you can check your Airtel NET balance in three ways. The three ways are as follows:
Download myAirtel App to check the data usage if you have an Android phone.
Go to Airtel self-care service online to check the data usage.
You can also use the data balance check code to know the net balance.
Here is a step-by-step guide of all the three ways that can help you to know your Airtel NET balance without having to visit an Airtel store or any other recharge shop.
Check Airtel NET Balance Through myAirtel App
Here are the steps that you need to follow if you want to check your data balance via myAirtel app:
Visit Google Play Store on your Android phone.
Download the myAirtel app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myairtelapp&hl=en.
Sign in with your Airtel mobile number.
After logging in to your account, the app will display your net balance, main balance and data validity on the dashboard.
Check Airtel NET Balance Through Airtel Self-care Service
The Airtel users who want to use Airtel self-care can follow the mentioned steps to check their net balance:
Visit Airtel self-care help: https://www.airtel.in/s/selfcare?normalLogin.
Enter your Airtel mobile number.
You will receive a One Time Password (OTP) on the registered mobile number.
Log in using the OTP sent to your mobile number.
Check the Airtel NET balance on the self-care service dashboard.
Check Airtel NET Balance Through USSD Code
Checking Airtel NET balance via USSD code does not require the person to download any app.
Dial *121# and enter the number 5 to check your Airtel 3G/4G net balance.
All three Airtel NET balance checking methods are extremely simple and convenient. Anybody can follow these steps and check their data balance on their own.
Airtel users can also recharge their phones with the help of the Airtel app at home.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.