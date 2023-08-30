ADVERTISEMENT
Aditya L1 Mission Launch Date & Time Confirmed by ISRO: Live Streaming Details

The launch date and time of Aditya L1 solar mission has been confirmed by ISRO. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Aditya L1 Mission Launch Date & Time Confirmed by ISRO: Live Streaming Details
Aditya L1, the first space based solar mission is all set to be launched on 2 September 2023. The Aditya L1 Solar Observatory spacecraft has been specifically designed to explore different solar activities in real time, and their influence on space weather. Aditya L1 will be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.

After the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has great expectations from the Aditya L1 mission. The Aditya L1 will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Let us check out the Aditya L1 launch date, time, objectives, budget, live streaming, and other details.

Aditya L1 Launch Date

Aditya L1 will be launched on 2 September 2023.

Aditya L1 Launch Time 

Aditya L1 will be launched at 11:50 am.

Aditya L1 Mission Budget

The overall budget of Aditya L1 is expected to be Rs 400 Crore.

Aditya L1 Launch Vehicle

The launch vehicle for Aditya L1 is PSLV-XL

Aditya L1 Mission Objectives

According to a report released by ISRO, the Aditya L1 mission objectives include the following:

  • Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.

  • Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.

  • Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.

  • Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona .

  • Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind.

  • Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares

  • Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.

  • Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

  • Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Aditya L1 Mission?

The Aditya L1 solar mission will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of ISRO.

Direct Link for Aditya L1 Mission Live Streaming

Aditya L1 Launch Rocket

On 2 September 2023, the Aditya L1 will be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket from Sriharikota.

Aditya L1 Mission Registration

People who wanted to witness the Aditya L1 mission launch must know that the online registration has been closed. However, they can watch the live streaming on ISRO's YouTube channel.

Topics:  Aditya L1 

