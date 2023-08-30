Aditya L1, the first space based solar mission is all set to be launched on 2 September 2023. The Aditya L1 Solar Observatory spacecraft has been specifically designed to explore different solar activities in real time, and their influence on space weather. Aditya L1 will be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.

After the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has great expectations from the Aditya L1 mission. The Aditya L1 will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Let us check out the Aditya L1 launch date, time, objectives, budget, live streaming, and other details.