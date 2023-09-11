A rare green comet Nishimura, named after a Japanese photographer 'Hideo Nishimura', will be visible on 12 September 2023, after reaching the closest point to Earth.
According to reports, the bright Nishimura comet formally known as C/2023 P1 is moving at 240,000 mph, and it won't be possible to see it again for another 400 years.
Hideo Nishimura spotted the comet in August 2023 through his digital camera while he was imaging the sky before sunrise. He reported his observation to the Central Bureau for Astronomical Telegrams.
Nishimura is the third comet discovered by the amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura. The bight and green coloured Nishimura comet will reach the closest point to Earth on Tuesday, 12 September, and closest to the Sun (Perihelion) five days later.
When Will Be the Comet Nishimura Visible?
The Nishimura comet can be observed on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, when it will be at a point closest to the Earth. On 17 September 2023, the rare comet is expected to reach the closest point to the Sun know as Perihelion.
What Is the Best Time To Visit the Nishimura Comet?
According to reports, the best time to see the Nishimura Comet is early in the morning, before the sunrise. The comet can be clearly seen in the northern hemisphere.
When, Where, and How To Watch the Nishimura Comet?
The Nishimura comet will be visible on 12 September 2023 morning, before sunrise. It may be difficult to observe the rare green comet with a naked eye, therefore people must use binoculars or a telescope.
According to Dr Vishnu Reddy, a planetary scientist at the University of Arizona, "To see Comet Nishimura, first go to a location where you can clearly see the eastern horizon, without any trees or other barriers in the way. Over the ocean, atop a high-rise building or up in the mountains are great sites."
To find the comet in the sky, set up shop about an hour and a half before sunrise, and look for a small streak to the lower left of Venus, a bright orb in the east just above the horizon. Another way to track down the comet is to look to the left of Regulus, a bright star in the constellation Leo, Dr Reddy stated.
Things You Should Know About Comet Nishimura
The following are some of the important things that you must know about Nishimura Comet.
It is a green coloured rare comet. The green colour is caused due to a diatomic carbon molecule formed due to interaction between organic matter and sunlight, according to planetary.org.
The comet was discovered by Hideo Nishimura in August 2023, and is named after him.
Nishimura comet is about half a mile in size.
After this year, the Nishimura comet will be visible in 2458 i.e. after 400 years.
If the Nishimura comet successfully passed through the closest point of Sun, it will be visible in southern hemisphere by the end of September.
Nishimura comet has been discovered by using a standard digital camera and a 200 mm telephoto lens.
According to reports, the last time Nishimura comet might have passed through the earth was in 1588 because its orbit takes around 435 years around the sun.
Nishimura comet is made up of rocks, ice, and dust.
