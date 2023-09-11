A rare green comet Nishimura, named after a Japanese photographer 'Hideo Nishimura', will be visible on 12 September 2023, after reaching the closest point to Earth.

According to reports, the bright Nishimura comet formally known as C/2023 P1 is moving at 240,000 mph, and it won't be possible to see it again for another 400 years.

Hideo Nishimura spotted the comet in August 2023 through his digital camera while he was imaging the sky before sunrise. He reported his observation to the Central Bureau for Astronomical Telegrams.