5G Scare Explained: Why Are Airlines Cancelling US Flights?

Major airlines across the world like Emirates, Japan Airlines, and All Nippon Airways have cancelled or reshuffled flights to the US, citing concerns over the rollout of C-band 5G mobile service in the country.

Air India had also cancelled at least 8 flights “due to deployment of 5G communications in the US”, but has since resumed operations, after getting clearance from US authorities.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar told PTI that the Indian aviation regulator was working "in close coordination with our carriers to overcome the situation".

After a voluntary six-week delay over aviation concerns, major American telecom providers AT&T and Verizon on Wednesday started activating 5G C-band towers across the US.