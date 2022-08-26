Govt Changes ‘Right of Way’ Rules for Quick Rollout of 5G Infrastructure

However, the telecom companies will need to submit an intimation, in writing, to the appropriate authority, prior to the establishment of a mobile tower or pole over a private building or structure, according to the Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022.

In their intimation to government authorities, telecom companies will need to submit details of the building or structure, where the establishment of a mobile tower or pole is proposed, and a copy of certification by a structural engineer, authorised by the appropriate authority, attesting to the structural safety of the building or structure, where the mobile tower or pole is proposed to be established.

Telecom companies using street furniture for the installation of small cells will be required to pay Rs 300 per annum in urban areas and Rs 150 per annum in rural areas per street furniture, the notification said.

For installing cable using street furniture, telecom companies will be required to pay Rs 100 per annum per street furniture, according to the notification.

