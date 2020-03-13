Govt Denies Reports on 4G Services Being Restored In Kashmir

On Friday, 13 March, there were some media reports saying high-speed 4G internet services would be restored in Kashmir to keep people occupied at home in view of the global pandemic COVID-19.

The reports stated that government spokesperson Rohit Kansal had spoken to Radio Kashmir about restoration of services.

“We thought of imposing curfew, but that won't keep people at home in this part of the world. Best is to give them 4G speed internet,” Kansal reportedly said after a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor GM Murmu in Jammu.

However, Rohit Kansal, an IAS officer, has denied this statement in a tweet.