Tata Safari vs Toyota Fortuner: Here Are the Details
The ex-showroom starting price of new Tata Safari is Rs 14.69 Lakh.
The new Tata Safari 2021 was launched on Republic Day, 26 January 2021. It was made available for sale from 22 February. The new SUV has already gained popularity in the market and among enthusiasts.
Tata Safari has been compared multiple times with similar SUVs like Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus. But in this article, we will compare it with another high-end SUV, Toyota Fortuner.
Tata Safari vs Toyota Fortuner
Price : The ex-showroom starting price of new Tata Safari is Rs 14.69 Lakh. The starting price of Toyota Fortuner is almost double at Rs 29.98 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine : New Tata Safari comes with an engine of 1956 cc whille Toyota Fortuner has an engine of 2694 cc.
Maximum Power: Maximum power produced by Safari’s engine is 167.62bhp at 3750rpm, and 163.60bhp at 5200rpm by Fortuner’s engine.
Gear Box : All variants of the new Safari use a 6-speed gear box. Toyota Fortuner is available in both 5- and 6-speed gearbox, depending on the model.
Drive Type : Tata Safari comes with a four-wheel driving technology, contrary to which, Fortuner comes with two-wheel driving technology.
Colour Variants : Tata Safari is available in three different colour variants - Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey. Toyota Fortuner is available in eight different color variants - Phantom Brown, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant garde bronze, Super White, Attitude Black, Grey Metallic, White Pearl Crystal Shine Metallic and White Pearl Crystal Shine.
