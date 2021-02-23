Tata Safari Launched in India at Rs 14.69 Lakh
The new Tata Safari flagship SUV is available in the price bracket of Rs14.69 lakh - 21.45 lakh.
New Tata Safari 2021 is finally available for sale in India. The company unveiled it on 26 January 2021, and bookings for the same started on 4 February. The new flagship is available in the price bracket of Rs14.69 lakh - 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi).
Tata Safari 2021Price
Manual Variants :
- Safari XE- Rs 14,69,000
- Safari XM - Rs 16,00,000
- Safari XT- Rs 17,45,000
- Safari XT+ - Rs 18,25,000
- Safari XZ - Rs 19,15,000
- Safari XZ+ - Rs 19,99,000
- Safari XZ+ Adventure - Rs 20,20,000
Automatic Variants :
- Safari XMA - Rs 17,25,000
- Safari XZA - Rs 20,40,000
- Safari XZA+ - Rs 21,25,000
- Safari XZA+ Adventure - Rs 21,45,000
Design and Seating
The new Tata Safari comes with a capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover. It will be available in two seating configurations - 6- and 7-seater.
Engine
Safari uses a Kryotec 2.0 Turbocharged Diesel Engine which produces 170 PS Power & 350 Nm Torque. It is available is six-speed Automatic and Manual transmission.
Tata Safari will we be available in three different color variants - Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey.
Some other features of the upcoming SUV include JBL audio system, a floating Island Touch Screen Infotainment System with 8.8″ High Resolution Display and smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, rear AC vent, EBD with ABS, and cruise control.
