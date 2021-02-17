Tata Safari Delivery to Start from 22 February

The new Tata Safari comes with a capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover. It will be offered in XE, XM, XT and XZ variants and will be available in two seating configurations - 6- and 7-seater.

It will be powered by a Kryotec 2.0 Turbocharged Diesel Engine which will produce 170 PS Power & 350 Nm of Torque. Apart from that, it will have 6 Speed Automatic/ Manual Transmission.

The SUV will we be available in three different color variants - Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey.

Some other features of the upcoming SUV include JBL audio system, a floating Island Touch Screen Infotainment System with 8.8″ High Resolution Display and smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, rear AC vent, EBD with ABS, cruise control and adjustable driver’s seat.

The most popular competitors of the new Tata SUV appears to be the new MG Hector Plus and the new Mahindra XUV500.