Supreme Court Lifts Ban on Cryptocurrency Trading in India

A draft bill for banning cryptocurrency was proposed in July 2019 with Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg leading the exercise.

According to the draft "Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2019", holding, selling or dealing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin could soon land you in jail for 10 years.

The draft has proposed a 10-year prison sentence for persons who "mine, generate, hold, sell, transfer, dispose, issue or deal in cryptocurrencies. Besides making it completely illegal, the bill makes holding of cryptos a non-bailable offence.

This Bill hasn’t been passed yet.

In January 2020, the RBI said it had not banned cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin in India, but that it had only protected regulated entities like banks from the risks associated with trading in virtual instruments. The RBI was responding to a petition filed by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), wanting it to reconsider its 2018 circular directing banks not to deal in cryptocurrencies.