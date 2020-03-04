Supreme Court Lifts Ban on Cryptocurrency Trading in India
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 4 March, set aside the Reserve Bank of India circular which had barred banks from engaging in cryptocurrency trading. It allowed a batch of please challenging the central bank’s 2018 circular which prohibited banks and financial institutions from providing services with relation to cryptocurrencies.
The apex court held that the ban was "disproportionate." The case of ‘Internet and Mobile Association of India vs Reserve Bank of India’ was heard by a three-judge bench comprising Justices RF Nariman, Ravindra Bhat and V Ramasubramanian.
"We have allowed the writ petitions," a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said while pronouncing the verdict.
According to the 6 April, 2018 circular, the entities regulated by the RBI are prohibited from "providing any service in relation to virtual currencies including those of transfer or receipt of money in accounts relating to the purchase or sale of virtual currencies".
Is Trading in Cryptocurrency Legal?
A draft bill for banning cryptocurrency was proposed in July 2019 with Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg leading the exercise.
According to the draft "Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2019", holding, selling or dealing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin could soon land you in jail for 10 years.
The draft has proposed a 10-year prison sentence for persons who "mine, generate, hold, sell, transfer, dispose, issue or deal in cryptocurrencies. Besides making it completely illegal, the bill makes holding of cryptos a non-bailable offence.
This Bill hasn’t been passed yet.
In January 2020, the RBI said it had not banned cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin in India, but that it had only protected regulated entities like banks from the risks associated with trading in virtual instruments. The RBI was responding to a petition filed by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), wanting it to reconsider its 2018 circular directing banks not to deal in cryptocurrencies.
(With inputs from PTI. This is a developing copy. More updates will be added).
