Supermoon Series of the Year To End With 'Harvest Moon' Today: How To Watch?

Harvest Supermoon 2023: The last and the final supermoon of this year will be visible in the night sky today on Thursday, 28 September 2023, after sunset.

Today's Supermoon is the fourth supermoon of the year and is special because it is known as 'Harvest Moon'. The Harvest Moon today will appear mesmerising, radiant, and larger in size, and will mark the end of the summer season.

Before today, the Supermoon was observed on 30 August, and it was a rare Super Blue Moon. A Supermoon is an event during which a full Moon is at or close to the Perigee (closest point to Earth).