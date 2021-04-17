SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion NASA’s Moon Lander Contract

NASA has picked Elon Musk's SpaceX to develop the first commercial lander and take the next two US astronauts to the moon, the US space agency said on Friday, 16 April.



The contract is worth $2.9 billion and is part of NASA's Artemis programme, which aims to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 as a stepping stone to the first human mission to Mars, DPA news agency reported.



SpaceX had been competing against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' private space company Blue Origin and defence contractor Dynetics.

Musk tweeted "NASA Rules!!" in response to the decision.



The SpaceX Starship, which is designed to land on the moon, will include a spacious cabin and two airlocks for moonwalks, NASA said.