SpaceX is all set to launch its monumental first mission which will send astronauts to space. In a collaboration with NASA, the Elon Musk company is working with the space agency to launch the mission, called Demo-2, which will fly astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship.Poor weather near Cape Canaveral, Florida, scrubbed the first launch attempt on Wednesday, 27 May. SpaceX said the launch was delayed due to unfavorable weather in the flight path. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Saturday, 30 May at 15:22 Eastern Time, ie 00:52 am Indian Standard Time on 31 May.It was reported that US President Donald Trump was going to attend the launch of the rocket. The countdown was halted less than 17 minutes before the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was due to lift off from the historic Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.How to Watch SpaceX First Rocket Launch With NASA Astronauts?Below are six live video broadcasts of the historic launch that you can watch come Saturday, some online and some via TV channels:NASA TVNASA TV is the agency's livestreaming channel. It has not yet said when its broadcast on Saturday will start, but if the mission takes off and Crew Dragon reaches orbit, NASA TV will show it docking to the space station, its hatch opening, and Behnken and Hurley joining the ISS crew. The agency's official TV channel also maintains a full and constantly updated schedule of its programming.SPACEXSpaceX will launch its own livestream of the launch on its Youtube Channel. The last launch was jointly hosted by NASA and John Insprucker- a top engineer at SpaceX- led the build of the commentary.