Sony Xperia Pro Launched in the US for $2500
This is the world’s first smartphone with dedicated HDMI connectivity.
Sony has launched 'Xperia Pro' as its first smartphone with 5G support in the US for $2,499.99. It is the world's first smartphone with dedicated HDMI connectivity.
Sony is targeting the device at professional users, who it hopes will use its HDMI input to turn the phone into an external camera monitor and its 5G connectivity to quickly upload or live-stream footage.
“Combining the speed of 5G and the connectivity of an HDMI input, Xperia PRO is designed to empower creators with real-time content sharing and distribution, opening up a new world of possibilities for professional workflow. Together, Alpha and Xperia bring the future of digital imaging, sharing imaging data and connecting people remotely in real time.”Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics
Sony Xperia Pro: Display
The new Sony Xperia Pro comes with a 6.5 inch 4K HDR OLED display features a 21:9 aspect ratio and support for the BT.2020 colour space. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and is water resistant.
Sony Xperia Pro: Processor, Battery & Camera
This device uses Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865, which is powered by a long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery.
The smartphone comes with a triple 12MP camera that offers phase-detect autofocus on all sensors with support for human and animal eye autofocus and 20 fps shooting with AF (autofocus) and AE (auto exposure).
The new Xperia PRO 5G device will be available for sale and will be shipped to customers from January 26 2021, and will be sold for approximately $2,499.99USD. Customers can purchase Xperia PRO at a select group of Sony's authorised dealers throughout North America.
