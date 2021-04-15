Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III Unveiled: Check Details
Sony has not announced the pricing details of Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III yet.
Global electronic giant Sony Electronics Inc on Wednesday, 14 April, revealed two of its new smartphones – Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. These smartphones are an addition to the Xperia 1 and 5 flagships series.
As per the company, these are the world's first smartphones with a variable telephoto lens paired with a Dual PD sensor.
“Drawing on our leadership in imaging, display and audio technology, we’re proud to debut the world’s first smartphone with a 4K 120Hz display and the world’s first smartphone with a variable telephoto lens. We continue to break new ground and provide passionate consumers with a more powerful creative device and an immersive entertainment experience like they’ve never had before—all in the palm of their hand.”Neal Manowitz, President and COO, Sony Electronics Inc
Specifications
The devices will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile processor and will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 30W charger.
The new Xperia 1 III features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Xperia 5 III offers a stunning 6.1-inch HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Bothe the devices will come with a triple camera setup at the back with 12 MP primary sensor, 12 MP secondary sensor with the variable telephoto lens, and a 12 MP wide-angle lens. They also house a front camera of 8 MP.
Sony Xperia 1 III will be available in a 12 GB + 256 GB storage variant, whereas, Xperia 5 III will be available in a 8 GB + 256 GB storage variant.
