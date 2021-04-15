Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III Unveiled: Check Details

The devices will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile processor and will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 30W charger.

The new Xperia 1 III features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Xperia 5 III offers a stunning 6.1-inch HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Bothe the devices will come with a triple camera setup at the back with 12 MP primary sensor, 12 MP secondary sensor with the variable telephoto lens, and a 12 MP wide-angle lens. They also house a front camera of 8 MP.

Sony Xperia 1 III will be available in a 12 GB + 256 GB storage variant, whereas, Xperia 5 III will be available in a 8 GB + 256 GB storage variant.