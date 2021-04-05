Sony May Launch New Xperia Phone on 14 April, Here are Details 

The new Sony Xperia 1 III is expected to come with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to use Snapdragon 888 processor.

It is expected to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery which will be supported by 65W charging. It is also expected to come with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, published Techradar.