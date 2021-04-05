Sony May Launch New Xperia Phone on 14 April, Here are Details
The Sony Xperia 1 III flagship smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 processor.
Global tech giant Sony is reportedly planning to launch its flagship smartphone Xperia 1 III on 14 April 2021.
Sony Xperia’s YouTube channel banner says ‘New Product Announcement’ which scheduled to be revealed at 16:30 JST (Japan Standard Time).
The banner doesn’t reveal any specific information about the product to be launched. But their have been some rumors about the launch of new flagship or Xperia 1 III, and one about the return of the Xperia ‘Compact’, which could end up being an Android answer to the iPhone Mini, The Verge reported on Thursday.
Sony Xperia 1 III Specifications
The new Sony Xperia 1 III is expected to come with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to use Snapdragon 888 processor.
It is expected to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery which will be supported by 65W charging. It is also expected to come with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, published Techradar.
No information is available about the price of new Sony Xperia 1 III.
(With inputs from IANS, The Verge, and techradar)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.