Sony PlayStation 5 Review: Design, UI & ‘Dual Sense’
The Sony PlayStation 5 standard edition is priced at Rs 49,990, and the digital edition is priced at Rs 39,990.
Sony PlayStation 5 is now available at stores in India and it truly feels like a next-generation console that offers compelling graphics, super-fast loading times, and a powerful dual sense controller. While the standard edition is priced at Rs 49,990, the digital edition with no disc drive is priced at Rs 39,990.
All You Need To Know about PlayStation 5:
Design: The PlayStation 5 body is larger in size than any of its previous models. The console is also taller than its new next-gen rival i.e. the Xbox Series X. However, due to its larger size, we would recommend using the console in the vertical position, as it takes up less space and looks better as well.
What’s inside the box? The box comes with one dual sense controller, a USB-A to type-C cable, power cable, manual, HDMI 2.1 cable, user manual, and a base stand. There’s also a certification of ownership which says, ‘India Day1 PS5 Consumer’. Apart from the certificate, there is a yellow warranty card issued by Sony India, which is only valid in the country where the PlayStation is bought from.
Connectivity options: The PlayStation 5 comes with USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports with 10 GB speed and an HDMI port that supports HDMI 2.1 to output 4K at 120Hz, and the 2-pin power port. On the front, you get USB-C superspeed port and a High-Speed standard USB port.
Dual Sense controller: DualSense outshines the PS4’s DualShock 4 in every conceivable way, finally giving PlayStation owners a controller that rivals Xbox’s offerings. Some of the top features of DualSense Controllers are:
- Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers
- Sturdy and comfortable grip
- Built-in mic
- Eye-catching design
Processor: The PlayStation 5 has a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware, that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. It has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD will offer ultra-fast loading times in gameplay.
Games You Can Play
As the console has just released, not many games are available. But you can play games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,Demon’s Soul and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the PS5.
