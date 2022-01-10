Skoda Kodiaq Facelift To Launch Today: Check Expected Price and Features
Read full details on the Skoda Kodiaq SUV 2022, its price, features, and more.
Skoda is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Kodiaq SUV in India, on Monday, 10 January 2022.
The SUV is said to make its comeback after it was off the market for almost two years, due to the BS 6 regulations.
Hence, Skoda's first launch in India for the year 2022, will be the revamped Kodiaq, which will soon be followed by the Slavia, the company's upcoming premium sedan.
The Kodiaq SUV, which is going to be unveiled today, was first released in the global markets in 2021. However, for readers who are interested, the new Skoda Kodiaq 2022, is going to offer lots of new features, especially in its exteriors, interiors, and of course, the engine.
Also, once it is unveiled, the facelifted Kodiaq SUV is touted to compete with the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5 Aircross, among others in the Indian market.
Kodiaq SUV 2022: Interior and Exterior
The all new Kodiaq will have an improved grille, new LED daytime running lamp signatures, and new bumpers when it comes to appearance.
Besides this, the tail lights, as well as the back bumper, have been modified.
The interior is dual tone similar to that of the 2017 version. However, it shall also include an 8 inch touchscreen entertainment system with a built in navigation and wireless networking now. Also, what's more is that buyers will get a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver display behind the steering wheel.
The new Kodiaq 2022 will also have ventilated front seats that will feature both cooling and heating functions. There will also be three zones in the automated temperature control system.
The Kodiaq SUV shall also be equipped with nine airbags for better safety. Besides this, the SUV will also be equipped with safety systems such as ESC, MCB, AFS, ABS, and ASR, among others.
Besides the above features, the SUV shall also include other features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 12 speaker Canton sound system, and ambient lighting.
Kodiaq SUV 2022: Engine
The Kodiaq SUV shall boast a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a maximum output of 190 horsepower and a peak torque of 320 Nm.
The engine will most likely be paired with a 7-speed DCT transmission as well.
The SUV will also have a Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system. What's more is that the DCC system is touted to adjust the SUV's shock absorbers to the damping characteristics. However, the adjustment is made based on the driver's preferred driving modes.
Lastly, the Kodiaq SUV shall be available to customers in five different drive configurations: Eco, Normal, Sports, Snow, and Individual.
Kodiaq SUV 2022: Price
The Skoda Kodiaq SUV is likely to be priced at Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).
Previously, the old model used to start at Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom).
For more details on the Kodiaq SUV 2022, please stay tuned to The Quint.
