Skoda Kodiaq Facelift To Launch Today: Check Expected Price and Features

Skoda is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Kodiaq SUV in India, on Monday, 10 January 2022.

The SUV is said to make its comeback after it was off the market for almost two years, due to the BS 6 regulations.

Hence, Skoda's first launch in India for the year 2022, will be the revamped Kodiaq, which will soon be followed by the Slavia, the company's upcoming premium sedan.