Samsung To Introduce New Screen Tech on 6 Jan Event: Check Details
Samsung’s First Look Event will be available to view live on the company’s social media handles at 9:30 pm IST.
Samsung Electronics is all set to launch its first media event of the year ‘The First Look 2012’ on Wednesday, 6 January. This event will be followed by Samsung’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, which is scheduled to start from 11 January. The event will mostly be about innovations in new display technologies.
How To Watch the Event?
Samsung has announced that it will conduct the media event virtually in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be streamed online on its website and the official Samsung YouTube channel at approximately 9:30 pm (IST) on 6 January.
Samsung Products To Be Launched
The South Korean electronic giant is all set to introduce its new technologies and innovations that they have been working on for a while now. According to the event invite, we can expect latest products, technologies and vision for the future of display.
The invite also said that the event is going to be about “new vision for screens”. So Samsung might introduce its new lineup of Micro LED TVs. No specific details have been provided by the company but viewers can expect many more additions to the product lines like television, new laptop and display monitors, etc.
