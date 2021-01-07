Samsung Launches Next-Gen Neo 4K, 8K TVs with Mini-LED Technology

During its virtual first-look event of CES 2021, South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday, 6 January unveiled a new range of next generation TVs named Neo QLED, which are designed to boost brightness, widen angles and reduce image smearing.

Samsung claims that the Neo QLED TVs has better control of lighting which means better brightness, shadow details, and less blooming around all sorts of bright and dark visuals on the screen.

This technology had originally come out in 2018, however, Samsung has revised this technology with Quantum Matrix Technology and Neoquantum processor, and thus added the name ‘neo’ to it.