Samsung Launches Galaxy M02s Under Rs 10,000, Check All Features

The new Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC processor and is backed by 5,000mAh battery and features a 6.5 inch HD+ Inifinity V Display with a notch on top.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specs also include 64 GB internal storage with expandable support upto 512 GB. The device is based on OneUi and Adreno 506 GPU.