Samsung Launches Galaxy M02s Under Rs 10,000, Check All Features
The new Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC processor and is backed by 5,000mAh battery.
South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday, 7 January launched its new flagship smartphone in its Galaxy M lineup - Galaxy M02s. The new series comes under Rs 10,000 and the smartphone was launched earlier this week in Nepal.
Samsung Galaxy M02s Display and Performance
The new Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC processor and is backed by 5,000mAh battery and features a 6.5 inch HD+ Inifinity V Display with a notch on top.
Samsung Galaxy M02s specs also include 64 GB internal storage with expandable support upto 512 GB. The device is based on OneUi and Adreno 506 GPU.
Samsung Galaxy M02s Camera Setup
The smartphone is equipped with triple camera setup, which includes a rear 13 MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait lens. The front camera is packed with 5 MP which comes with Selfie focus and Live Beauty features.
Samsung Galaxy M02s Availability and Pricing
The Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 9,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and will be available on amazon.in, samsung .com, and all key retail stores .
Samsung Galaxy M02s Colour Variants
This device is available in three different color variants - red,black and blue.
