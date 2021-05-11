Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 May Launch in August 2021: Report
As per a tweet by tipster Tron, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to launch on 3 August.
Global tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell phone soon. Reportedly, the phone will be available at a comparatively lesser price than its predecessor, and is expected to launch in July or August 2021, reported GizmoChina.
The device might launch the phone on 3 August 2021, as mentioned in the tweet by a tipster Tron. He further stated that the device is expected to be available at a starting price of $999 (Rs 73,200 approximately) or $1,099 (Rs 80,600 approximately).
Recent reports have revealed the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but confirmed information on its specs are yet to be released.
The GizmoChina report further cites a leaked promo video of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that revealed that it could be coming with a two-tone design and in multiple colours, such as gray, white, purple, green, black, beige, blue and pink.
It also said that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83-inch. It is likely to have a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens.
The inner screen of the Z Flip 3 may feature a punch-hole design with a 10MP selfie camera, said the report.
For better durability, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with a renewed Armor Frame and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the outside.
The smartphone is expected to arrive in two storage variants – 128 GB and 256 GB.
(With inputs from GizmoChina and IANS)
