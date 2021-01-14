Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch: Watch Livestream, Check Specifications
Samsung unpacked 2021: Samsung will launch S21 series during ‘galaxy unpacked 2021’ global event.
South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship devices in the Galaxy S21 series, along with Buds pro and a SmartTag during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.
Samsung will announce its next lineup of flagship phones, S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra, during a global event on Thursday, 14 January.
The company will also launch new wireless earbuds (TWS), called Galaxy Buds Pro, along with a tile-like item tracker, the Galaxy SmartTag.
Launch Time and Livestream Details
The event will be streamed on the company's website and Facebook page from 8 pm in India, while the global launch will begin at 8:30 pm.
Expected Price
The company is expected to announce the pricing in India at the global event. Few reports suggest that Samsung Galaxy S21 base model can be priced at EUR 849 (about Rs 76,600).
Expected Specifications
Display and processor: According to the industry sources, the S21 may come with a 6.2-inch display, S21 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen and S21 Ultra with a 6.8-inch panel.
The smartphone is most likely to be powered by Exynos 2100 SoC processor in global markets and Snapdragon 888 processor in the US.
Camera: The Samsung Galaxy S21 camera module is supposed to feature a 10MP 10X super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera. The Galaxy S21 Ultra might feature a laser autofocus system that would replace the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor found in its predecessor.
The high-end S21 Ultra is likely to support the S-Pen stylus that has been used for the Galaxy Note phablets.
In addition, the tech giant is expected to announce a new tile-like device for tracking lost items like its own devices.
(With inputs from IANS)
