Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Price and Specifications Leaked
Read on to discover full specifications and price details of the Samsung galaxy S21 FE
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most awaited smartphones made by the South Korean brand. While the launch date is set for January, prospective users have been tracking every move of this smartphone.
According to latest reports, the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have been leaked online. The smartphone will be introduced in the market with similar features to the Samsung Galaxy S21 which was launched as the company’s flagship mobile in 2021.
There are also reports that suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is listed on a European website called LambdaTek thatis showcasing the tentative price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FEs.
According to the listings available on LambdaTek, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be launched at EUR 920 (roughly Rs 77,371) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
Similarly, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant can be expected to be priced at EUR 985 (roughly Rs 82,800).
The Samsung Galazy S21 FE in the UK on the other hand is believed to be priced at GBP 776 (roughly Rs 77,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and GBP 831 (roughly Rs 8,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
A few days ago, the marketing images and color options of the Samsung Galaxy S21 were also leaked. They suggested that the smartphone will come in four colour options namely Black, Cream, Lavendar, and White.
Going by the images leaked, the smartphone is also expected to come with a triple rear camera, similar to the Galaxy S21-like camera module.
Samsung Galazy S21 FE Specifications
A 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may also be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the market.
The smartphone may come with up to 256GB of internal storage and a 4,500mAh battery that will support 15W fast charging.
