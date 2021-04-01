Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Variant Launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate.

The new device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and is available in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It houses a triple camera set-up on the back, which comprises a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The rear cameras support up to 30x digital zoom through its telephoto lens. The device features large image sensors, including AI multi-frame processing.

At the front, the smartphone sports a 32MP camera for selfies, videos, and face unlock.

It is powered by a a 4,500 mAh battery, which is supported by a 25W fast-wired charger.

As per the official website, this variant of the device is available in three color options—Cloud Navy, Cloud lavender, and Cloud Mint

(With inputs from IANS)