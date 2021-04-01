Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Variant Launched in India
The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at an introductory price of Rs 47,999 in India.
Global smartphone brand Samsung, on Wednesday, 31 March, launched the 5G variant of its Galaxy S20 FE (fan edition). The new smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and houses a triple-camera setup at the back.
“Building on its success, we bring to Galaxy fans, Galaxy S20 FE 5G with the power of Snapdragon Processor and 5G. In addition to superlative performance, Galaxy S20 FE 5G brings all flagship innovations at an accessible price point. The launch is a testimony of our consistent efforts to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love.”Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India
Price in India
The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at an introductory price of Rs 47,999 in India.
Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate.
The new device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and is available in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
It houses a triple camera set-up on the back, which comprises a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The rear cameras support up to 30x digital zoom through its telephoto lens. The device features large image sensors, including AI multi-frame processing.
At the front, the smartphone sports a 32MP camera for selfies, videos, and face unlock.
It is powered by a a 4,500 mAh battery, which is supported by a 25W fast-wired charger.
As per the official website, this variant of the device is available in three color options—Cloud Navy, Cloud lavender, and Cloud Mint
(With inputs from IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.