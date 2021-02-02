Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Might Launch Soon in India, Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has appeared on Samsung India’s support page and has also been verified by BIS.
The South Korean tech company Samsung might drop Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India. As per a report by Pricebaba, the device has appeared on Samsung India’s support page and has also been verified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
The official website has listed Galaxy S20 5G as SM-G781B/DS. Whereas the model number for 4G variant was SM-G780FZBN. The support page for the 5G model doesn’t provide any specific information about the same, but can be considered as an indication for launch.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Features
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant was launched in India in October, 2020. It was supported by Exynos 990 SoC processor. However, the new 5G variant is expected to come with Snapdragon 865 SoC. Rest of the specifications are expected to be same.
The new smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full HD + AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple camera setup on the back. It includes 12 MP ultra-wide, 12 MP wide, and 8 MP telephoto lens. It also sports a 32 MP front camera.
The device is powered by 4,500 mAh battery which is supported by 15W fast charging with USB Type-C port.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 49,999 in India. The price of the 5G variant can be a little higher.
