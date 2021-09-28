Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launched in India: Check Price in India and Specifications
Samsung will commence the sale for Galaxy M52 5G from 3 October 2021.
South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday, 28 September, launched its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in India. The device is an addition to Samsung's already popular 'M' smartphone series.
Samsung will begin the sale for Galaxy M52 5G from 3 October 2021.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Price in India
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 26,999. The device will be available on Amazon, Samsung online stores and other leading retails stores. Customer purchasing from Amazon can also avail 10 percent instant discount on usage of HDFC bank debit/credit cards and EMI. For more details about the same, customers can check the official product page of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G sports full HD sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
It uses a 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor.
It will be powered by a 5000mAh battery which will be supported by 25W fast charging.
The smartphone will be available in two RAM variants: 6GB and 8GB. It comes with 128GB storage internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with triple rear camera setup. It includes 64MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP macro lens. It also houses a 32MP selfie camera.
It will be based on Android 11.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available in two colour variants: Blazing Black and Icy Blue.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.