Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Specs

Global tech brand Samsung on Saturday, 1 May, commenced the sale of its new smartphone, Galaxy M42 5G in India. The device is an addition to Samsung's already popular 'M' series.

The device will be available at Samsung.com, Amazon, and select retail stores.

The new Galaxy M42 5G will be available at Rs 21,999 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant and Rs 23,999 for 8 GB + 128 GB variant. However, as an introductory offer, the company will sell the 6 GB variant at Rs 19,999, and the 8 GB variant for Rs 21,999 for a limited period of time.