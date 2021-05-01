Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Specs
It will be available at Rs 21,999 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant and Rs 23,999 for 8 GB + 128 GB variant.
Global tech brand Samsung on Saturday, 1 May, commenced the sale of its new smartphone, Galaxy M42 5G in India. The device is an addition to Samsung's already popular 'M' series.
The device will be available at Samsung.com, Amazon, and select retail stores.
The new Galaxy M42 5G will be available at Rs 21,999 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant and Rs 23,999 for 8 GB + 128 GB variant. However, as an introductory offer, the company will sell the 6 GB variant at Rs 19,999, and the 8 GB variant for Rs 21,999 for a limited period of time.
“Samsung has the largest number of 5G devices globally and with the launch of Galaxy M42 5G, we are launching our first mid-range 5G smartphone in India. Continuing with the legacy of the beloved ‘M’ series, Galaxy M42 5G is our #FastestMonster yet, powered by super-fast Snapdragon 5G processor.”Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India
Specification
The 6.6-inch smartphone with AMOLED Infinity-U display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and also sports a 5000mAh battery.
Galaxy M42 5G comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports one UI 3.1 interface.
The smartphone sports a 48MP quad-camera setup, which also includes 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 5MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 20MP front camera with 'selfie focus' for high-resolution selfies.
Galaxy M42 5G will be available in two colour variants: Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray.
(With inputs from IANS)
