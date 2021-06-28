Samsung Galaxy M32 Sales to Begin at 12PM from Today
South Korean electronic giant Samsung is also set to commence the sale of its new smartphone Galaxy M32 in India at 12 PM, on Monday, 28 June. The smartphone is an addition to the Samsung's already popular 'Galaxy M' series.
The company launched Galaxy M32 smartphone in Indian on 21 June.
Samsung Galaxy M32: Price
The all new Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available in two storage variants. The 4GB + 64GB variant is price at Rs 14,999, and the 6GB + 128 GB on is priced at Rs 16,999.
Samsung Galaxy M32 phone will be available for sale at samsung.com, Amazon, and other retail stores. According to the company's official website, customers using ICICI credit or debit cards for the purchase can get an instant cashback of Rs 1,250.
Samsung Galaxy M32: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M32 will use a MediaTek G80 processor and will sport 6.4-inch full HD sAMOLED Infinity-U display wit refresh rate of 90Hz.
The device features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and macro and depth lenses of 2 MP each. At the front, the smartphone houses a 20 MP selfie camera.
Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by a huge battery of 6,000mAh which is supported a 15W charger.
The device will run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 operating system.
Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available in Light Blue and Black colour variant.
