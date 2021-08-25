Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.
South Korean tech giant Samsung, on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, launched Samsung Galaxy M32 5G in India. The smartphone is an expansion of Samsung's already popular 'Galaxy M' series.
The company launched 4G variant of Samsung Galaxy M32 earlier this year in June.
Samsung will begin the sale of Galaxy M32 5G from 2 September 2021 (12 noon).
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Price in India
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 18,999. It can be purchased from samsung.com, Amazon, and other retail stores. According to Amazon's website, customers using ICICI Credit cards or EMI option for purchase of the newly launched smartphone, may get Rs 2,000 instant discount.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M32 will use a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor
It sports a 16.5cm (6.5-inch) HD + Infinity - V Display
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with quad-rear camera setup. It includes 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra wide lens, 5 MP macro lens, and 2 MP live focus. It houses a 13MP selfie camera at the front.
The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 15W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes in two storage options: 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. However, it supports expandable memory up to 1TB.
The smartphone will run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 operating system.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be available in two colour variants: Slate Black and Sky Blue
During the launch of Samsung Galaxy M32 4G in June, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director at Samsung India said that all these specifications, along with ultimate data security and privacy with Knox and AltZLife makes it the perfect device for our young consumers who love binging on entertainment and social media.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.