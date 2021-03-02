Samsung Galaxy M12 to Launch on 11 March
Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to be priced around Rs 12,000.
South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone – Galaxy M12. The information was released by the company itself through a Galaxy M12 dedicated page on its official website.
Samsung Galaxy M12 will launch at 12 noon on 11 March 2021.
Specifications
As per the information release on the official website, Galaxy M12 will come with 16.55 cm Infinity - V Display with 90Hz of refresh rate.
The device will feature a ‘True' 48MP quad camera along with a ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensor to capture detailed images with better clarity.
It will use an 8nm Exonos processor and will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.
There is no official information provided by Samsung about the price of the phone. However, as per a report by IANS, the phone is likely to be priced around Rs 12,000.
Galaxy M12 will be Samsung's third ‘M' series smartphone of the year.
The South Korean giant has been on a roll since the start of the year and has made a big impact in the affordable smartphone segment with the recently launched Galaxy M02, Galaxy M02s, and Galaxy A12 – all been priced under Rs 15,000.
Galaxy M series is very popular among millennial consumers and Gen Z since its launch in 2019.
Earlier this month, Samsung launched Galaxy M02 with a large 5000mAh battery, good camera, and a large screen, starting from Rs 6,999 (2GB+32GB variant) in India.
The latest Samsung Galaxy M02s has also created ripples in the entry-level segment.
(With inputs from IANS.)
