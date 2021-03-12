Samsung Galaxy M12 Launched in India: Price & Specifications

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at up to 128GB.

The device runs on Android-based One UI Core OS and supports dual-SIM (nano) slots.

It has a quad camera setup on the back that comprises a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone houses an 8MP selfie camera.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.