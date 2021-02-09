Samsung Galaxy F62 to Launch in India on 15 February
Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with Samsung’s flagship Exynos 9825 processor & will be powered by a 7,000mAh battery.
South Korean tech giant Samsung will launch its next mid-segment smartphone Galaxy F62 on Monday, February 15. This information was revealed by Flipkart, an e-commerce website. Flipkart has dedicated a page to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone.
Flipkart’s microsite on Galaxy F62 provides details such as the presence of a quad camera and Infinity O display on Galaxy F62.
Samsung Galaxy F62 is likely to be priced under Rs 25,000.
Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications
The new Galaxy F62 will come with Samsung's flagship Exynos 9825 processor manufactured using a 7-nanometre process technology, making it the fastest Galaxy device in the under the Rs 25,000 price segment with this flagship mobile chip.
The Geekbench 5 score of the flagship Exynos 9825 processor is 2400, while the GFXBench 5 score is 68.
It will come with a quad camera setup at the back and will be powered by a 7,000 mAh battery.
With the launch of Galaxy F62, Samsung will strengthen its play in the mid-segment, which is currently dominated by Samsung's own Galaxy M51 and One Plus Nord in the online channel.
Galaxy F62 will be Samsung's second smartphone in the F Serie, which was launched in India in 2020.
(With inputs from IANS.)
