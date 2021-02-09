Samsung Galaxy F62 to Launch in India on 15 February

The new Galaxy F62 will come with Samsung's flagship Exynos 9825 processor manufactured using a 7-nanometre process technology, making it the fastest Galaxy device in the under the Rs 25,000 price segment with this flagship mobile chip.

The Geekbench 5 score of the flagship Exynos 9825 processor is 2400, while the GFXBench 5 score is 68.

It will come with a quad camera setup at the back and will be powered by a 7,000 mAh battery.