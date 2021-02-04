Samsung’ to Launch Galaxy F62 with High-speed Exynos Processor
Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy F62 this month. It will use a 7,000 mAh battery and 6GB RAM.
Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy F62 this month, industry sources told IANS. The new phone will be tagged along with the Galaxy ‘F’ series.
The South Korean tech giant will reveal Galaxy F62, its first mid-segment smartphone with a flagship-grade processor in mid-February, sources told IANS.
Samsung Galaxy F62 is likely to be priced under Rs 25,000.
Samsung Galaxy F62 Features
As per the reports, the new Samsung smartphone will use its flagship Exynos 9825 SoC processor and will be powered by a 7,000 mAh battery. It is expected to come with 6GB RAM.
It is likely to sport an quad-camera setup at the back and is expected to run on Android 11.
The biggest USP of Galaxy F62 will be its flagship Exynos processor, which will make the device the fastest smartphone in the segment, reported IANS.
With the launch of Galaxy F62, Samsung will strengthen its play in the mid-segment, which is currently dominated by Samsung's own Galaxy M51 and One Plus Nord in the online channel.
(With inputs from IANS)
