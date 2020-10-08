Samsung Galaxy F41 Launched in India Starting at Rs 16,999

After a lot of fanfare at the online launch event, Samsung has officially launched the first in its Galaxy F series, the Samsung Galaxy F41.

Priced at Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB+64 GB variant, the phone will be competing with likes of Xiaomi Note 9 Pro Max and the Realme 6 Pro in the mid-range smartphone segment in India. The 6GB+128GB variant has been priced at 17,999.