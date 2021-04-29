Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Launched: Check Price, Specs

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday, 28 April, revealed two of its new laptops, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, under its Galaxy Book Pro laptop series.

As per the official release, "2021 Galaxy Book portfolio is designed around the needs and routines of modern mobile-first users to help make day-to-day experiences simpler, smoother, and more intuitive."

Both Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in 13 and15-inch variants.