Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 Launched in India; Check Price & Specs

Samsung Galaxy A72 is priced at Rs 34,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 37,999 for 8GB+256GB, while Galaxy A52 is priced at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The company said that consumers can get a cashback up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards and EMI transactions for Galaxy A72 and up to a Rs 2,000 cashback on Galaxy A52.