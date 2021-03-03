Samsung Galaxy A32 Launched in India: Price & Specifications
The new Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone is priced at Rs 21,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant.
South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday, 3 March, launched its new smartphone Galaxy A32 in India. After the success of Galaxy A12, Galaxy A32 is the second Galaxy A series smartphone in the country this year.
“Galaxy A32 continues the legacy and will strengthen our mid-range portfolio by providing new generation technology to all. Galaxy A32 has been designed keeping in mind the growing appetite for content consumption and expression of creativity among Gen Z and millennials.”Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price & Availablity
It is available across retail stores and leading online portals, from Wednesday, 3 March.
Samsung Galaxy A32 Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED screen and will be available in four colours - Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.
It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery which is supported by a 15W adaptive fast charging.
At the back, Galaxy A32 sports a quad camera setup with 64 MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, 5 MP macro, and 5 MP depth camera. Whereas, at the front it offers a 20MP selfie camera. The device supports hyperlapse, night mode, slow-mo, panorama and pro mode.
The smartphone houses a Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor.
According to the company, the in-built 'Game Booster' software monitors gaming performance and automatically adjusts settings including battery life, temperature and memory usage.
Samsung Galaxy A32 supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1software and comes with in-display fingerprint sensor.
(With inputs from IANS)
