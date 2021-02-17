Samsung Galaxy A12 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
The 4GB+64GB variant of the new Galaxy A12 is priced at Rs 12,999, and the 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999.
South Korean tech giant Samsung, on Tuesday, 16 February, launched its new smartphone Galaxy A12 in India. This new smartphone will be an addition to Samsung’s already popular ‘A’ series.
“We are thrilled to kick off 2021 with the most affordable Galaxy A device, Galaxy A12 which carries forward the DNA of the Galaxy A Series.”Aditya Babbar, Director & Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.
Samsung Galaxy A12 Price
The 4GB + 64GB variant of the new Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced at Rs 12,999, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999.
Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications
The new Galaxy A12 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is available in three colour variants – black, blue and white.
It houses a quad camera set-up at the back with 48MP primary camera, 5MP Ultra Wide camera, 2MP Macro camera and 2MP Depth camera. The selfie camera at the front is of 8MP.
Samsung Galaxy A12 uses Mediatek Helio P35 processor and is supported by Android 10 and One UI Core 2.5. It is powered by 5000mAh battery which comes with a 15W adaptive fast-charging technology.
Samsung’s Galaxy A12 will be available across all leading online and offline stores.
(With inputs from IANS)
