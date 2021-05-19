Royal Enfield Recalls Around 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles
Royal Enfield on Wednesday, 19 May, announced its decision to recall around 236,966 motorcycles of its Meteor, Classic and Bullet models.
The decision of recall has been taken because the company has discovered a defect in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance, and in rare cases, an electric short circuit.
The company further said that it discovered the defect during routine internal testing and the issue has been isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier. The Meteor motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, and the Classic and Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021 will be called back.
The motorcycles being recalled will be from India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.
The company further confirmed that their service teams and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the specified manufacturing period. However, customers can also reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops, or call Royal Enfield on 1800 210 007 to verify.
Royal Enfield claims that the recalled motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the defected part. It also said the it expects less than 10 percent of the recalled motorcycles to need replacement of the defective part.
