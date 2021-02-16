Royal Enfield Hikes the Price of Classic 350 Model
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with 346 cc air-cooled engine which produces a power of 19.1bhp & 28Nm of torque
Royal Enfield, a popular motorcycle brand, has once again increased the price of Classic 350 motorcycle in year 2021. As per a report by HT Auto, the new price of Classic 350 starts from Rs 1,75,405 and goes up to Rs 1,92,608. Except for the price, company has not made any other changes.
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with 346 cc air-cooled, single cylinder engine which produces a power of 19.1bhp and 28Nm of torque. It uses a five-speed manual gearbox and a fuel tank of 13.5 litres.
It is supported by 18-inch wheels which uses Telescopic suspensions in the front and twin gas charged shock absorbers at the back.
As per the same report by HT Auto, the company is also planning to launch an updated version of the motorcycle. The new generation will be based on a new engine and platform shared with the Meteor 350 motorcycle, and is likely to hit the roads later this year.
(With inputs from HT Auto)
