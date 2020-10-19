Reliance Jio to Introduce 5G Smartphones Starting Rs 5,000

Reliance Jio is planning to launch a 5G smartphone for less than Rs 5,000 and is estimating to reduce the price to Rs 2,500-3,000 a unit as operations scale, reported PTI. At present, 5G smartphones in India start from Rs 27,000.

According to a company official, Jio will be targeting the 5G smartphone to its current 20-30 crore 2G mobile phone user based. Jio was also the first company in India to launch free 4G mobile phones in India for a refundable deposit fo Rs 1,500.

Unlike its competition, burdened with legacy 2G and 3G networks, Jio has claimed many times that its current 4G technology is ready to advance to 5G, whenever the country’s telecom climate is prepared to make the move.

This will also ensure other telcos like Airtel and Vodafone-Idea get their networks in place, especially if the auction of spectrum is done sometime in mid-2020. As informed by Aruna Sundararajan, Telecom Secretary, “the government expects to complete processes for 5G spectrum auction by August and the services will be rolled out by 2020.”