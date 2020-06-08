Reliance Jio is now offering a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for all its prepaid customers, who will recharge their accounts with the Rs 401, Rs 2,599, Rs 612 data voucher or the Rs 1,208 data voucher plans. Jio customers should note that the Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription on its own only costs Rs 399. With these specific recharge plans, the subscription comes as a free add on.Reliance Jio is also not the first telecom operator to offer the Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for free as a bundle with its plan. Bharti Airtel has also introduced a similar bundle offer with its Rs 401 prepaid recharge plan.How to Get Disney+Hotstar VIP for Free?Pick one of the following prepaid recharge options from Jio: Rs 401 plan, Rs 2,599 yearly plan, Rs 612 data voucher, or Rs 1208 data voucher.Once you have completed the recharge process, you will be able to activate the free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.To continue using Disney+Hotstar VIP account, you will need to keep your Jio account active with a base recharge plan.The offer is only available for the Disney+ Hotstar VIP only and not the Premium subscription. The VIP subscription only includes local-language dubs of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney movies as well as Hotstar Specials, kids content, live spots, and more.Jio Hotstar Plan BenefitsRs 401 and Rs 2,588 recharge plans, both of which are brand-new, come with a host of benefits, apart from the free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. The Rs 401 Jio recharge plan comes with 3GB of high-speed data per day, 6GB of additional high-speed data, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, Jio-to-landline unlimited calls, 1000 minutes for Jio-to-other mobile, and 100 SMS per day. Jio apps subscription is also bundled and the recharge plan is valid for just 28 days.Rs. 2,599 recharge plan comes with 2GB high-speed data per day, 10GB of additional high-speed data, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, Jio-to-landline unlimited calls, 1,000 minutes for Jio-to-other mobile, and 100 SMS per day. Same as Rs 401 plan, Jio apps subscription is also bundled with Rs 2,588 plan and it is valid for 365 days.