Reliance 43rd AGM: What to Expect, Where to Watch Live Streaming
The event will be broadcast on Reliance’s social media platforms.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be holding its 43rd annual general meeting at 2 pm on Wednesday, 15 July. The meeting will be held virtually and will be broadcast live via the companies' social media handles.
Following record breaking deals for its Jio Platforms, shareholders are expecting announcements regarding its listing, Jio Meet, Jio Fibre and the launch of 5G in India. Shareholders can also expect announcements regarding RIL's plan for Jio Mart, a new e-commerce venture under Reliance Retail.
In the past couple of months, Jio Platforms has been hot property and has attracted various foreign investors from Facebook to Qualcomm.
Recently, the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, also announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in the platform.
This investment values Jio platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. PIF's investment will translate into a 2.32 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.
With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1.15 lakh crore from leading global investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton, since April 2020.
PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, as part of its mandate to diversify its economy, has made its largest investment into the Indian economy to date.
Google also recently announced that it will invest over 10 billion dollars (Rs 75,000 crore approx) over the next 5-7 years in the country as a push for its India-specific digitisation program.
Reliance Jio continued to lead the subscription race in March with an addition of over 46.87 lakh customers during the month, taking its subscriber base to over 38.75 crore, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
How to Watch Reliance 43rd AGM Online?
Reliance has launched a 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot that is aimed at helping the company’s shareholders, prospective investors, media and people at large to receive information regarding the event.
The chatbot can be accessed by sending "Hi" to the ChatBot’s WhatsApp number which is 797-7111-111.
The event will be broadcast live at 2 pm on 15 July on Reliance’s social media platforms and online participants can ask their queries through the WhatsApp chatbot.
