Reliance 43rd AGM: What to Expect, Where to Watch Live Streaming

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be holding its 43rd annual general meeting at 2 pm on Wednesday, 15 July. The meeting will be held virtually and will be broadcast live via the companies' social media handles.

Following record breaking deals for its Jio Platforms, shareholders are expecting announcements regarding its listing, Jio Meet, Jio Fibre and the launch of 5G in India. Shareholders can also expect announcements regarding RIL's plan for Jio Mart, a new e-commerce venture under Reliance Retail.

In the past couple of months, Jio Platforms has been hot property and has attracted various foreign investors from Facebook to Qualcomm.

Recently, the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, also announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in the platform.