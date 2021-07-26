Redmi Note 10T 5G Sale to Begin Today at 12PM: Check Price in India, Specs
Redmi Note 10T 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 in India for 4GB + 64GB storage variant.
Xiaomi will begin the first sale of recently launched smartphone Redmi Note 10T 5G in India on Monday, 26 July 2021. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12 noon. The phone was launched in India on 20 July 2021.
The device is an addition to company's already popular 'Note' smartphone lineup.
Redmi Note 10T 5G is the first 5G device in company's Note series.
Redmi Note 10T 5G: Price in India
Redmi Note 10T 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 in India for 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Moreover, the customers can buy 6GB + 128 GB variant for Rs 15,999. The company is also offering instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI. For more details regarding the phone, you can visit: mi.com.
Redmi Note 10T 5G: Specifications
Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz
The smartphone uses MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor
As mention above, Redmi Note 10T 5G will be available in two storage variants in India: 4GB +64GB , and 6GB + 128GB
Redmi Note 10T 5G houses a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 48MP primary lens, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphones uses an 8MP selfie camera
Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh battery which is supported by 18W fast charging
The smartphone is based on MIUI 12 operating system
Redmi Note 10T 5G will be available in four colour variants in India: Graphite Black, Chromium White, Mint Green, and Metallic Blue
