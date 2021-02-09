Realme, OnePlus or Vivo – Which is the Best 5G Phone Under Rs 30k?
Realme X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20 Pro: In this article we have drawn a comparison between these 5G phones.
In the fast-evolving world of technology, 5G is the latest thing. Tech and telecom giants are all in the race to launch 5G connectivity to 5G supporting devices. Many 5G devices have already been launched in the Indian smartphone market.
In this article, we have drawn a comparison between OnePlus Nord, Realme X7 pro, and Vivo V20 Pro.
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord is a 5G smartphone which comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD + fluid AMOLED display. It runs on Android 10 and Oxygen OS. The processor used in it is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC processor and is available in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM. The storage options available are 64GB, 128 GB, and 256GB.
The smartphone sports a quad-rear camera setup and dual selfie camera. It is powered by 4,115 mAh battery which is supported by a 30W fast charging. With all of these specifications, OnePlus Nord in India starts at Rs 24,999.
Realme X7 Pro
The new Realme 5G smartphone uses a display of 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz. It is supported by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and comes with 8GB RAM. The storage capacity available with this smartphone is 128GB.
Realme X7 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back and a 32 MP selfie camera at the front. It is powered by 4,500 mAh battery supported by 65W Charging and runs on Android 10 and Realme UI. It is priced at Rs 29,999.
Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro is also a 5G smartphones which uses a display of 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR10. It is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and is available with 8GB RAM. This phone house a storage capacity of 128GB.
This Vivo smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back and a dual selfie camera at the front. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 and FuntouchOS 11 and is priced at Rs 29,990.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.