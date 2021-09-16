ADVERTISEMENT

Realme C25Y Smartphone Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Pre-booking for Realme C25Y will begin from 20 September, and it will go on sale from 27 September.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme C25Y is available at a starting price of Rs 10,999.</p></div>
Popular smartphone company Realme launched its new smartphone Realme C25Y in India on Thursday, 16 September 2021. The device is an addition to company's 'C' smartphone lineup.

Realme C25Y: Price in India

Realme C25Y will be available at price of Rs 10,999 for 4GB + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 11,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant. It will be available on Realme's official website, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

Realme C25Y: Specifications

  • Realme C25Y smartphone comes with an octa-core UNISOC T610 Processor

  • It sports a 6.5-inch LCD multi-touch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels

  • Realme C25Y has comes with a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 50 MP primary camera, 2 MP B&W lens, and 2 MP Macro lens. At the front, it houses 8 MP AI selfie camera

  • The device is powered by 5000 mAh battery which is supported by 18W quick charge

  • Realme C25Y is based on Android 11 operating system

  • It is available in two colour variants: Glacier Blue and Metal Grey

  • Realme C25Y smartphone comes with three card slots: 2 SIM cards + 1 MicroSD

  • It measures 164.5x76x9.1mm and weighs 200 grams

